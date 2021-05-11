Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man City Are Where Man United "Want To Be" - Other Premier League Managers React To Premier League Title Win

Premier League managers including Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have congratulated Manchester City on their 2020/21 title victory.
Author:
Publish date:

Premier League managers including Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have congratulated Manchester City on their 2020/21 title victory.

Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night secured Manchester City’s fifth ever Premier League title, as manager Pep Guardiola described his latest triumph in English football as “the hardest one.

Amongst an influx of messages congratulating Manchester City on their latest title, both Manchester United and Leicester City managers have been quick to congratulate the Blues during their post-match media rounds.

READ MORE: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher name Man City stars for awards

READ MORE: Man City offering 'very strong interest' in Serie A star

When asked about Manchester City’s title win, which came as a result of Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Leicester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “Congratulations to them. They've had a fantastic season. Very pleased with my boys; they've made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team that are lauded as the best team in Europe. We've done well.”

Brendan Rodgers was also quick to congratulate Pep Guardiola’s side post-match, as he told BT Sport, "Congratulations to Pep and his Man City team. They're a wonderful team, clearly, in the Champions League final, Champions of our country and they've deserved it!”

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero prepared to take salary cut to secure move

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho tried to 'pull strings' to sign now Man City star

Pep Guardiola has also already spoken himself about his third Premier League title, as the Catalan said, “this has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.”

More reaction available on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1001175972
News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man City Are Where Man United "Want To Be" - Other Premier League Managers React To Premier League Title Win

sipa_33030700
News

How Man City Stars Past And Present Are Celebrating Winning The Premier League Title

40441343
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Said After Manchester City Win The Premier League Title

47855859
News

How Fernandinho Reacted To Manchester City Winning The Premier League

COVER
News

Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions after Manchester United defeat

sipa_33064650
News

Man City Begin Hunt For Long-Term Fernandinho Replacement - Main Target Mentioned

sipa_32878818
News

Brazilian Winger Opens Up On Excitement At Joining Man City In The Coming 12 Months

sipa_32758215
News

Man City Defender Accepts 40% Salary Cut From Initial Offer To Secure Summer Transfer