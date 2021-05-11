Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man City Are Where Man United "Want To Be" - Other Premier League Managers React To Premier League Title Win

Premier League managers including Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have congratulated Manchester City on their 2020/21 title victory.

Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night secured Manchester City’s fifth ever Premier League title, as manager Pep Guardiola described his latest triumph in English football as “the hardest one.”

Amongst an influx of messages congratulating Manchester City on their latest title, both Manchester United and Leicester City managers have been quick to congratulate the Blues during their post-match media rounds.

When asked about Manchester City’s title win, which came as a result of Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Leicester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “Congratulations to them. They've had a fantastic season. Very pleased with my boys; they've made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team that are lauded as the best team in Europe. We've done well.”

Brendan Rodgers was also quick to congratulate Pep Guardiola’s side post-match, as he told BT Sport, "Congratulations to Pep and his Man City team. They're a wonderful team, clearly, in the Champions League final, Champions of our country and they've deserved it!”

Pep Guardiola has also already spoken himself about his third Premier League title, as the Catalan said, “this has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.”

