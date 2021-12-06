Oleksandr Zinchenko Admits Man City Have 'A Lot of Challenges' Lying Ahead Despite Qualifying for Champions League Round of 16

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has asserted that the job is not nearly finished for his side in their hunt for their first-ever Champions League title ahead of their matchday six tie away at RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues sealed their place in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition as group winners with a statement 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side enter the midweek clash on the back of seven consecutive wins across all competitions - a run of form that has seen them pip Chelsea and Liverpool to top of the Premier League table.

However, despite their recent run of impressive results, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko believes that his side are only looking to kick on and better themselves in the upcoming run of fixtures.

Previewing his side's deadrubber clash with RB Leipzig on Monday afternoon, the Ukraine international said: "We want to continue the run. It's a good achievement to go through in first place. We are going to show our best performance, our rhythm.

"It's always nice to have this winning run. It doesn't matter which competition we're in, we're always trying to show our best performance. Only this season, we're happy with the position we are. Still a long way to go and I don't know what's going to happen."

Zinchenko, who is likely to start on Tuesday with Joao Cancelo due a rest amid a jam-packed schedule, praised his side for finishing top of their group, ahead of a star-studded PSG side who beat City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

The full-back said: "It's a big achievement, we're so proud. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, this team the last years what we have done, we have to try again to do every game and do our best performance."

