Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko Attends Protest in Manchester City Centre Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been in attendance at a vigil in St Peter's Square in the city centre tonight, as part of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian international, who has often captained his country in previous national fixtures, has been very vocal on social media over the course of the past 72 hours - during a period when Ukraine has been under fire from a Russian invasion.

Accompanying footage of harrowing scenes from Ukraine, Zinchenko said on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, "What are you doing, you freaks", directed towards Russian military action and president Vladimir Putin.

In more stronger commentary, Zinchenko also sent a direct message to the Russian president on Thursday morning, as he said in a later deleted Instagram story upload, "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

However, on Thursday night, Zinchenko turned his anger on social media into physical presence, as he attended a vigil in St Peter's Square in Manchester city centre - joining hundreds of others in protest.

Read More

In a photograph shared on social media by Karla Threlfall, the Manchester City star can be seen accompanying his wife Vlada, standing alongside several others protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

FMYvPItWYAAH7ag

Credit: Karla Threlfall

imago1002918770h

IMAGO / Sportimage

Standing solidarity with those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, town halls across Greater Manchester - including St Peter's Square - were lit up in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

In a sign of strength that will be admired by all football fans, Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly set to be available for selection this weekend, as Manchester City travel to Everton for a clash on Merseyside in the Premier League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Screenshot 2022-02-24 at 20.02.55
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Attends Protest in Manchester City Centre Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Freddie Pye
45 seconds ago
Klopp cover
News

"Let the Mind Games Commence", "Trying So Hard to Not Care" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Jurgen Klopp's Title Race Comments

By Vayam Lahoti
39 minutes ago
imago1002918770h
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Manchester City Availability Revealed Ahead of Everton Clash Amid Ongoing Ukraine Situation

By Harry Siddall
1 hour ago
Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash Against Everton

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
Haaland 11
News

"England And Europe, Be Scared", "Train Has Already Left the Station" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Major Erling Haaland Development

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
imago1009892256h
News

Manchester City Director Receives Pep Guardiola Approval to Extend Contract of Midfield Icon

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
imago1008074508h
News

Instagram Confirm They Are 'Looking Into' Allegation Made by Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Concerning Post Removal

By Freddie Pye
4 hours ago
imago1000320540h
News

Borussia Dortmund CEO Reveals Timeframe to Expect Final Erling Haaland Decision Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand
6 hours ago