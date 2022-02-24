Oleksandr Zinchenko Attends Protest in Manchester City Centre Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been in attendance at a vigil in St Peter's Square in the city centre tonight, as part of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian international, who has often captained his country in previous national fixtures, has been very vocal on social media over the course of the past 72 hours - during a period when Ukraine has been under fire from a Russian invasion.

Accompanying footage of harrowing scenes from Ukraine, Zinchenko said on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, "What are you doing, you freaks", directed towards Russian military action and president Vladimir Putin.

In more stronger commentary, Zinchenko also sent a direct message to the Russian president on Thursday morning, as he said in a later deleted Instagram story upload, "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

However, on Thursday night, Zinchenko turned his anger on social media into physical presence, as he attended a vigil in St Peter's Square in Manchester city centre - joining hundreds of others in protest.

In a photograph shared on social media by Karla Threlfall, the Manchester City star can be seen accompanying his wife Vlada, standing alongside several others protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Credit: Karla Threlfall IMAGO / Sportimage

Standing solidarity with those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, town halls across Greater Manchester - including St Peter's Square - were lit up in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

In a sign of strength that will be admired by all football fans, Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly set to be available for selection this weekend, as Manchester City travel to Everton for a clash on Merseyside in the Premier League.

