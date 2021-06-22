Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up on what he has described as "some of the most difficult days" of his football career so far, while away on international duty this week.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ukraine international has been enduring a relatively difficult period away at the European Championships, and reflected on his fatigue and a busy season with Pep Guardiola and the City squad last season.

During a press conference this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked whether his difficult and challenging season with Manchester City played a part in an underperforming Ukraine team during the group stage at the European Championship.

The 24 year-old responded, "I will speak for myself. I had a long season, a lot of games, I can say about some fatigue. But I do not like to look for excuses, because this is the fate of the weak ones. I always like to look for reasons only in myself. Yes, I had a difficult period after the Champions League final, it was some of the most difficult days in my football life."

READ MORE: Man City stance on Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte revealed

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne reveals views on Antonio Rudiger following injury

He continued, "But from the first day in the national team I switched my attention to Euro. The European Championship was a new goal and motivation for me. I tried and still trying to give my best."

"Unfortunately, these are not my best games for the national team. I feel physically normal, it's more a matter of psychology. I want to understand what the problem is, what is the cause of these failures."

Zinchenko then touched upon his strength in personality, stating that he is ready to take criticism and use it to improve himself and the Ukraine squad.

The Manchester City defender explained, "I am ready for criticism, I have accepted it many times. I am sure it will make me and our team stronger. We will work to correct everything and restore the faith of the fans, which was during the Euro qualifying."

READ MORE: Man City defender clashes with journalist over claims related to future

READ MORE: Man City ready to smash Premier League record for midfielder

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to become Manchester City's first-choice left-back next season, overtaking the likes of Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy in the pecking order.

Etihad officials had been expected to recruit at left-back during the summer transfer window, but other priorities and strict budgets have meant the right opportunity may not come about over the course of the next few weeks.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002918770 (1)
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

sipa_33492040
Transfer Rumours

Man City Receive Transfer Boost As Premier League Midfielder 'Open To Idea Of Leaving' Current Club - Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool All Mentioned

1002343483
News

Premier League Legend Makes Harry Kane Prediction If Striker Leaves Tottenham For Man City This Summer

sipa_33492811
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Make Enquiries For Man City Duo Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop - Players to Hold Conversations About Future Next Month

sipa_33663748
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga Trio Target Man City Striker For Summer Transfer

1002616817
News

Wolves Complete Signing of Man City Goalkeeper

sipa_32123908 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Inside Aston Villa and Their Knowledge of Man City's Interest In £100M-Rated Jack Grealish This Summer

sipa_32463410
Transfer Rumours

Source Reveals Five Names Offered To Tottenham By Man City As Part Of £100M Harry Kane Proposal