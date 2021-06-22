Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up on what he has described as "some of the most difficult days" of his football career so far, while away on international duty this week.

The Ukraine international has been enduring a relatively difficult period away at the European Championships, and reflected on his fatigue and a busy season with Pep Guardiola and the City squad last season.

During a press conference this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked whether his difficult and challenging season with Manchester City played a part in an underperforming Ukraine team during the group stage at the European Championship.

The 24 year-old responded, "I will speak for myself. I had a long season, a lot of games, I can say about some fatigue. But I do not like to look for excuses, because this is the fate of the weak ones. I always like to look for reasons only in myself. Yes, I had a difficult period after the Champions League final, it was some of the most difficult days in my football life."

He continued, "But from the first day in the national team I switched my attention to Euro. The European Championship was a new goal and motivation for me. I tried and still trying to give my best."

"Unfortunately, these are not my best games for the national team. I feel physically normal, it's more a matter of psychology. I want to understand what the problem is, what is the cause of these failures."

Zinchenko then touched upon his strength in personality, stating that he is ready to take criticism and use it to improve himself and the Ukraine squad.

The Manchester City defender explained, "I am ready for criticism, I have accepted it many times. I am sure it will make me and our team stronger. We will work to correct everything and restore the faith of the fans, which was during the Euro qualifying."

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to become Manchester City's first-choice left-back next season, overtaking the likes of Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy in the pecking order.

Etihad officials had been expected to recruit at left-back during the summer transfer window, but other priorities and strict budgets have meant the right opportunity may not come about over the course of the next few weeks.

