Oleksandr Zinchenko Informs Manchester City of Availability for Everton Clash

Oleksandr Zinchenko has 'declared himself ready' to face Everton on Saturday in the Premier League, despite distressing events in his hometown of Ukraine.

In today's pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked about the mental state of full-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

After a 72 hours that has stunned everyone, questions were understandably posed about the situation in Ukraine and whether some players may need time off to come to terms with the horrific events.  

Guardiola said: "We spoke all of this, I spoke with him. Everyone, the friends.

"These are the headlines all around the world, it's a concern. Aleks is incredibly strong, a really brilliant guy. Of course, it's not easy but today and yesterday in training he was brilliant. He's ready to play in case he has to play."

imago1008671862h

Zinchenko battles for the ball

imago1008521808h

Zinchenko powers forward

The Catalan's comments would suggest the 25-year-old is in the right mindset to feature on Saturday - and that has been confirmed by an emerging report.

According to the information of James Ducker and Mike McGrath in the Telegraph, Oleksandr Zinchenko has declared himself ready to play in Everton vs Manchester City this weekend.

The Blues are sat three points clear at the top of the Premier League, but are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday. 

City came from behind twice in the game - with the second coming in the 90th minute of the contest - however, Harry Kane's last-minute goal condemned Pep Guardiola's side to their first league defeat since October.

In the reverse fixture between the sides, Manchester City were comfortable 3-0 winners at the Etihad.

News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Informs Manchester City of Availability for Everton Clash

