Oleksandr Zinchenko latest as entire Ukraine squad quarantine in hotel for 10 days

Manchester City have been hit with an additional concern ahead of their players' return from international duties this week, as the entire Ukraine squad including Oleksandr Zinchenko was placed into quarantine in Switzerland due to cases of Covid-19 in their camp.

Andriy Shevchenko's side were originally due to face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening, however after nine positive cases in just four days in the Ukraine squad, the match had been cancelled just hours before the game was due to kick-off.

According to Sport Witness, Zinchenko was one of the players to not test positive for the virus, however has been placed into quarantine at a Lucerne hotel with the rest of the camp.

The obvious concern from Manchester City's point of view was the ability to get Zinchenko back to Manchester. Swiss newspaper Blick have raised the issue of players returning to their club early to the medical lead for Lucerne, Roger Harstall.

As translated by Sport Witness, Harstall is quoted as saying, “No, not necessarily. Under certain conditions of the BAG [Swiss public health authority] there's the possibility to leave the hotel and travel home.”

City are due to face Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, and with the club currently only having one fit left-back option, with Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake both ruled out through injury, there may be an urgency to ensure Zinchenko returns to Manchester in time for the weekend.

