Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko Makes Heartwarming Efforts to Aid Ukraine War From Manchester

Oleksandr Zinchenko has made a heartwarming effort to provide aid to his homeland during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko has not been afraid of speaking out in opposition to the heinous acts that have transpired in his homeland.

From being openly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin via social media - releasing heartfelt statements addressed to his fellow countrymen - as well as joining hundreds of others in protest, the Manchester City star has emerged as a perfect role model.

However, new details have emerged that highlight the selfless lengths the 25-year-old has been willing to go in order to rescue his country from its current plight.

imago1012420780h

According to a report by Martin Blackburn at the Sun, Zinchenko has made sure to do his bit in a bid to help out during such trying times, out of the public eye.

imago1012390642h

For instance, the three-time Premier League champion has contacted a friend to ask if he could help load the lorries taking essential equipment back to Ukraine earlier on during a matchday.

imago1012409149h

The report also reveals that Zinchenko made a sizeable donation to the national bank and went on team up with another footballer to ensure key supplies reach the front line.

To add to his generous needs, the player has also been in regular contact with Ukrainian soldiers on his days off who have risked their lives to defend their country against the violent Russian onslaught.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The ultimate City fan favourite has also promised the soldiers that he will throw a big party for them in Manchester once the war comes to an end.

All one can do is take inspiration from Zinchenko, who has utilized his major platform in flawless fashion by going out of his way to help his nation during such an unprecedented crisis.

Earlier this season, the message of 'no war' by every club in England brought the full-back to tears on multiple occasions and he was even able to enjoy an emotional moment where he draped the Premier League trophy in the Ukrainian flag earlier this month. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012033832h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Star Seen as a 'Spectacular Reinforcement' at Barcelona - Deal Still 'a Long Way Off'

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Mahrez parade 1
News

"I've Just Won the Premier League!" - Jack Grealish Responds to Critics for 'Doing Too Much' in Title Celebrations

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1012226119h (1)
News

Manchester City Chairman Reveals 'One of the Things He Enjoys Most About the Job'

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1012192711h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Star 'Open' But Not 'Desperate' For a New Challenge This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1012228278h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender 'Told' He Can Leave the Club This Summer - Newcastle United a 'Big Admirer'

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Phillips 1
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola's Priority Summer Target APPEALED by Manchester City Move - Premier League Champions Readying Opening Bid for Midfielder

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
Pep x City board PL
News

"They Have Contributed Immensely" - Manchester City Chairman Discusses Statues Honoring Club Legend Trio

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1012226119h
News

Former Manchester United Manager Admits Manchester City Star 'Deserves' the Ballon d'Or

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago