'Changed My Life'- Oleksandr Zinchenko Opens Up On Manchester City Career Following Arsenal Transfer

After six years at Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko has officially completed his transfer to Arsenal. The fullback is highly thought of at City but with their interest in a new left-back, it appeared he'd be surplus to requirements next season.

The transfer will see the Sky Blues generate a large amount of profit, having only paid £1.6million for the left-back in 2016. City will gain around £28million for Zinchenko, with Arsenal reportedly paying £30million for the Ukrainian.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The left-back enjoyed an incredibly successful spell with City, winning four League titles, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and a Community Shield. Speaking to City's official website about the success he experienced while at the club, Zinchenko said: “Signing for Manchester City changed my life, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

“It’s a special club and this has been a special period. To have won 10 trophies is incredible and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved together."

Zinchenko was also keen to praise his teammates, Pep Guardiola and City's fans: “I have loved being part of this squad. Playing alongside world-class players and working with Pep Guardiola has been an absolute privilege and I must say the same about playing in front of the fans, who always made me feel so at home here.

“I thank them all for the support they have given me, and I wish the Club all the best in the future.”

Zinchenko leaves highly regarded by Citzyens fans, having been an important part of such a successful era in the club's history. Despite a lack of regular game-time the Ukrainian never complained and was a reliable performer whenever he was named in the starting eleven.

Attention will now turn to City's pursuit of a new left-back, with Brighton's Marc Cucurella their number one target. If the Sky Blues' new fullback is even half as effective as their predecessor was then the club will have recruited well.

