Oleksandr Zinchenko Names Surprise Club Among Three Main Premier League Title Challengers Alongside Man City

Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided his thoughts on Manchester City’s closest challengers for the Premier League title this season, in a new interview this week.

With three starts in the last four Premier League games, Oleksandr Zinchenko is slowly but surely, knocking on the door to cement his position as a Manchester City starter this season.

The Ukrainian international tends to be consistently speculated with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, but it is his mentality that ensures that he fights back to win his place to remind the world of his quality.

In an exclusive interview with VBET news this week, Zinchenko has revealed Manchester City’s biggest threats in their quest for the 2021/22 Premier League.

The Ukrainian international explained, “I think, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United all at once.”

When asked about the toughest club he has come up against in the league, the Ukrainian said, “Chelsea are a very organised team, it’s tough to play against them.”

Zinchenko is bang on in his assessment, considering the Premier League title race is heating up at the top.

Manchester City sit just one point above second placed Liverpool, and four points above third placed Chelsea at the top of the table.

While local rivals Manchester United have a fourteen-point deficit to cut down with one game in hand, this still points to just how competitive the title race has been as a whole this season.

Manchester City’s strength in depth is always highlighted and it's players of the ilk of Oleksandr Zinchenko that makes competition for places sky-high within the Premier League champions’ squad.

If Pep Guardiola’s men want to retain their title this season, you can be assured that the 25-year old will play an instrumental role in the club’s triumph.

