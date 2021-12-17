Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Names Surprise Club Among Three Main Premier League Title Challengers Alongside Man City

    Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided his thoughts on Manchester City’s closest challengers for the Premier League title this season, in a new interview this week.
    Author:

    With three starts in the last four Premier League games, Oleksandr Zinchenko is slowly but surely, knocking on the door to cement his position as a Manchester City starter this season.

    The Ukrainian international tends to be consistently speculated with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, but it is his mentality that ensures that he fights back to win his place to remind the world of his quality.

    In an exclusive interview with VBET news this week, Zinchenko has revealed Manchester City’s biggest threats in their quest for the 2021/22 Premier League.

    The Ukrainian international explained, “I think, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United all at once.”

    When asked about the toughest club he has come up against in the league, the Ukrainian said, “Chelsea are a very organised team, it’s tough to play against them.

    Read More

    Zinchenko is bang on in his assessment, considering the Premier League title race is heating up at the top.

    Manchester City sit just one point above second placed Liverpool, and four points above third placed Chelsea at the top of the table.

    While local rivals Manchester United have a fourteen-point deficit to cut down with one game in hand, this still points to just how competitive the title race has been as a whole this season.

    Manchester City’s strength in depth is always highlighted and it's players of the ilk of Oleksandr Zinchenko that makes competition for places sky-high within the Premier League champions’ squad. 

    If Pep Guardiola’s men want to retain their title this season, you can be assured that the 25-year old will play an instrumental role in the club’s triumph.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008259471h
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Names Surprise Club Among Three Main Premier League Title Challengers Alongside Man City

    48 seconds ago
    Gundogan Cover Third Kit
    News

    "I Have A Life Here" - Man City Midfield Star Opens Up on New-Found Love for Manchester

    34 minutes ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Hilarious Nickname Given By Jack Grealish and Phil Foden Amid Goalscoring Run

    2 hours ago
    Torres savage cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Agree Salary for Man City Star With January Exit Edging Closer

    12 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    News

    Man City Star Makes Honest Admission About Playing Time Following Injury Troubles This Year

    13 hours ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    "You Just Have to Give Him the Credit" - Ruben Dias Pays the Ultimate Compliment to 'Outstanding' Man City Star

    14 hours ago
    imago1008671244h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Compares Importance of One Position to Driving A Car in the Back Seat

    15 hours ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    News

    Man City And Newcastle Considering Legal Action Over Controversial New Premier League Spending Rules

    17 hours ago