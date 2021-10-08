    • October 8, 2021
    Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Pending Man City Return

    Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided Manchester City supporters with an update on his ongoing recovery from injury, in a new post on Instagram this week.
    The Manchester City defender, who was expected to become first-choice in the left-back role for the large majority of the ongoing season, has been dealing with a calf problem that has ruled him out for the past few weeks.

    While his City teammates are currently away on international duty, the Ukrainian full-back has remained in Manchester to continue with his recovery process in an attempt to challenge Joao Cancelo for the left-sided role in the next week.

    In a new upload to his official Instagram page on Friday afternoon, Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided Manchester City supporters with an update on his recovery and what sort of activities he is engaging in at present.

    Captioned 'On my way' by the 24 year-old, Zinchenko uploaded a video to his story of him riding an exercise back while monitoring his heart rate on a monitor.

    The Manchester City defender is clearly full of motivation as he closes in on return, and City Xtra understand the Ukrainian international is on track to become available for selection when club football returns the weekend of the 16/17th October.

    Next up for Manchester City is a Premier League clash against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 16th October.

    Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to build on the confident and impressive performance at Anfield prior to the international break, when Manchester City came from behind twice to secure a point against Liverpool.

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Pending Man City Return

