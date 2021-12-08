Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Following Kyle Walker's Champions League Red Card

Oleksandr Zinchenko provided an insight into the reaction of Kyle Walker within the Manchester City dressing room, following his dismissal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Walker received a straight red card during the closing stages of the game in Germany, after kicking out at Leipzig striker Andre Silva - meaning the England international will now receive a minimum one-game suspension.

Speaking to broadcasters after the final Champions League group stage game of the 2021/22 campaign, Oleksandr Zinchenko stressed the importance of Walker within the Manchester City team.

“Kyle (Walker) is such an important player for us, everyone knows that he’s one of the best full-backs in the world. The team needs him," Zinchenko explained.

“Unfortunately, he got the red card. I don’t know if it was the right decision because I didn’t see it.”

While touching on his teammate’s reaction after the sending off, Oleksandr Zinchenko's statement was an embodiment of Manchester City’s elite mentality and their determination to fight through bad moments.

Zinchenko explained, “He (Kyle Walker) was disappointed in the dressing room. But there is no time to be sad, we have to react well. We have to move on.”

It’s hard to disagree with the Ukraine international, considering Pep Guardiola’s men have leapfrogged Chelsea to become Premier League leaders in what has the potential to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

With the Christmas period approaching, it is either going full steam ahead for Manchester City, or risk being left behind in the race. However, Kyle Walker’s absence in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie is a blow to the system.

Should UEFA’s disciplinary panel extend the defender's ban, Manchester City risk losing a right-back who has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's defensive plans since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2017.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra