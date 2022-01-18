Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Manchester City Dressing Room Insight on Teammates' Attitude

Oleksandr Zinchenko has discussed why it is a 'dream' to share the dressing room with his fellow Manchester City players, and touched on the work ethic that makes this group a winning machine.

Zinchenko has often been speculated with various moves away from Manchester City, but his six-year association with the club has continued to this day, largely down to the former FC Ufa prospect's relentless drive to improve.

While his game may not be as glamorous as some of the flair players at the Etihad Stadium, it is his brilliant versatility and steely determination that makes the Ukrainian international such a valued commodity.

Speaking to ManCity.com for the club's official magazine in February, Oleksandr Zinchenko revealed the willingness to work amongst the Manchester City players and expressed his gratitude about sharing the dressing room with such determined teammates.

“I can say that about everyone here. Everyone here has an unbelievable attitude. In training or in games, everyone gives everything on the pitch, our fans deserve that”, he said.

Zinchenko expressed, “It’s a dream to be close to these kinds of players, you want to learn and try to get as much as you can and still, I’m trying to learn (even now).”

The Manchester City left-back’s incredible humility shines through such quotes, as his recognition of his fellow teammates and the fans is a sign of a player who appreciates just how special a club the Etihad side is.

History is set to be kind to Zinchenko for his crucial role in three of Manchester City’s Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, four Carabao Cup wins, one FA Cup and the club’s first-ever Champions League final.

But perhaps most notably, the fact that Zinchenko joined City as a midfielder and adapted superbly to become a left-back in one of English football’s most historic teams is a testament to his incredible malleability and work ethic.

