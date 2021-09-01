September 1, 2021
Oleksandr Zinchenko Receives Major Blow Ahead of France Clash, Goalkeeper Denies Cristiano Ronaldo - Man City International Round-Up: Day One

Three matches, five players: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City's internationals performed on day one of the first national break of the season.
The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day one of the first break fo the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the first edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ukraine, Portugal's dramatic clash with Ireland, and Nathan Ake's Netherlands as they took on Norway.

Here's everything that happened across Wednesday from an individual statistics perspective!

Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine

In action: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Match Statistics:

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 89 Touches
  • 69 Accurate Passes
  • 97.2% Pass Accuracy
  • 4 Key Passes
  • 3 Interceptions
  • 3 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Accurate Crosses
  • 1 Tackle
  • 1 Blocked Shot
  • 1 Successful Dribble

Important Notes:

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko completed the entire 90 minutes from the central midfield position, as opposed to his usual Manchester City role at left-back.
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko received a yellow card in the match, meaning he will now miss the weekend's clash agains France in World Cup Qualifying Group D.

Portugal 0-1 Ireland

In action: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva

Match Statistics - Joao Cancelo:

  • 82 Minutes Played
  • 112 Touches
  • 57 Accurate Passes
  • 81.4% Pass Accuracy
  • 7 Ground Duels Won
  • 5 Tackles
  • 5 Accurate Crosses
  • 3 Key Passes
  • 3 Interceptions
  • 2 Shots Blocked
  • 2 Successful Dribbles
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball
  • 1 Big Chance Created

Match Statistics - Ruben Dias:

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 76 Touches
  • 63 Accurate Passes
  • 91.3% Pass Accuracy
  • 3 Interceptions
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Aerial Duel Won
  • 1 Ground Duel Won
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball

Match Statistics - Bernardo Silva:

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 108 Touches
  • 84 Accurate Passes
  • 95.5% Pass Accuracy
  • 7 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 2 Shots Blocked
  • 2 Ground Duels Won
  • 1 Accurate Cross

Important Notes:

  • Manchester City's 19 year-old on-loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot in the first-half - a huge moment for the teenage stopper!

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

In action: Nathan Ake

Match Statistics: N/A - Unused substitute.

sipa_34803579
