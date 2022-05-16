Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Message in Manchester City's Draw With West Ham

Manchester City defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that Pep Guardiola 'found the right words' to spur his side on to a second-half comeback against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

In 90 minutes that defined a game of two halves, Manchester City almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at the London Stadium on the weekend.

Jarred Bowen's first-half brace had stunned a shaky Manchester City defence prior to the half-time interval, before Jack Grealish's half-volley and a Vladimir Coufal own-goal restored parity.

Then, with five minutes to play in the match, Riyad Mahrez was awarded the chance to give Manchester City the lead from the spot, but his low effort was saved by Łukasz Fabiański between the West Ham posts.

It was a stunning spectacle, and Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko reflected on the 90 minutes post-match.

IMAGO / Action Plus “It is always tough to play against West Ham. They are such a good team, they are organised defensively and they have very good players as well," the Ukrainian began. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "It is always tough to play against them as I said, but especially here. We take the point, we showed our character in the second half obviously."

IMAGO / Sportimage He continued, "The goals we conceded, we had to do our job better. The manager is going to tell us what we did wrong and we need to recover as much as we can for the last final.”



The pace of Jarred Bowen was West Ham's main threat going forward, but the likes of Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio were also causing the Manchester City back-line huge problems.

“They have such a good team with unbelievable players," Oleksandr Zinchenko continued.

"The way they use their counter-attacks, they are always so dangerous. It is always tough to play against them, especially here. They had a couple of good counter-attacks and they scored two goals.”

Manchester City's players must have been shell-shocked at half-time, so the 25-year-old was asked how Pep Guardiola re-motivated the group for the second 45 minutes of play.

Zinchenko revealed, "I think the manager found the right words at half-time and everyone was pushing each other. We didn’t give up and we showed our character."

"We pushed them until the end and we could have got the three points. From a tactical point, we didn’t change a lot. We showed our character and personality which was the key. It was the right words, in the right direction.”

