Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Strongest Opponent He Has Faced and Labels Man City Star As 'One of the Best'

Oleksandr Zinchenko has very and truly recovered from Champions League final heartbreak.

The Ukraine skipper inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Sweden in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships,

After a bright start, Zinchenko scored a belter on the half-volley after some tricky play from Andriy Yarmalenko on the right-wing to open proceedings in 27th minute.

He further provided an inch-perfect cross in the dying moments of extra-time as young Artem Dovbyk came off the bench to set up a quarter-final meeting with England on Saturday.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

Following the win on Tuesday night, the left-back, who made 32 appearances across all competitions for his club last season, heaped praise on the Manchester City stars in the England squad.

He said, as quoted by The Evening Standard: “Who is the strongest opponent that I have ever played against? I have said several times that it’s the footballers from Manchester City - those that I see every day at training."

The 24-year-old provided further insight into the talent within the England ranks by lauding Raheem Sterling, whose goals have helped the Three Lions reach the last eight.

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

The former PSV Eindhoven star said: "Raheem Sterling is one of the best wingers in the world. He's in amazing form. He is great, he makes the difference."

Zinchenko has sent a timely warning to his side that they must try and contain the former Liverpool man, who has netted thrice since the start of the tournament.

He added: "Ukraine obviously need to pay attention to him and we will need to try to somehow stop him, because he’s on a roll now."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra