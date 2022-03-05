Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko Takes Admirable Stance on Fighting for Ukraine Amid Invasion From Russia

Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed the only thing holding him back from fighting on the ground for his country amid the continuing invasion from Russia.

Zinchenko has been gathering support for his home country since Russia's initial strike on Ukraine and even joined hundreds in attending a protest at St Peter's Square in Manchester city centre over a week ago.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, has made himself available to play for Manchester City since despite the ongoing events in his home country, having been on the bench against Everton in the league recently before starting in a 2-0 win against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

However, Zinchenko has admitted that he would be fighting for his country on the ground were it not for his family in Manchester, as would perhaps be the case for several Ukrainian footballers across Europe.

"I'll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there (in Ukraine)," the Manchester City full-back and left-sided midfielder said, in an interview with Gary Lineker for BBC this week.

"I'm just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.

"I'm so proud to be Ukrainian, and I will be forever for the rest of my life. And when you're watching the people, how they fight for their lives.

"I know the people, the mentality of my people from my country, they prefer to die, and they will die. But they're not going to give (up)."

The previous matchday saw clubs across the Premier League make strong gestures of support towards Ukraine, which saw Zinchenko share an emotional hug with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park last week.

"I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful to all these people for the support I'm getting here (in the UK). I didn't realise it's going to be like that in this way. So I would like to say all of them big thanks. I appreciate it," Zinchenko added.

"I'm getting a lot of messages from a lot of guys in Ukraine and they are asking me about the videos of support (from the UK).

"So people are watching TV, the people are still watching football, and they can see all these things, and I guess it helps them a lot.

"It's like, the people who are supporting Ukraine, they are trying to push them - don't give up. And I know my people - they won't (give up)."

Oleksandr Zinchenko has trained this week and is expected to be available to feature when Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

