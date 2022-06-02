Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko Talked Out of Heading to Front Line in Ukraine by Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko 'had to be talked out' of heading to Ukraine to fight in the ongoing conflict with Russia by Manchester City.

In late February, Russia began a barbaric invasion of Ukraine, prompting chaos and conflict across the country. 

While distressing scenes were emerging from Kyiv and its neighboring cities, the world of football came together in unity to support one another and send out a strong message of 'no war'.

In one of the first games since the invasion, Goodison Park hosted a clash between Manchester City and Everton in the Premier League. Fellow countrymen Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko were on opposite sides that day, but were spotted in an emotional embrace before the game. 

As the two teams emerged from the tunnel, both were wearing Ukrainian flags to show their support and t-shirts with the Premier League's 'no war' messaging. 

imago1012409115h

But it could have been a little different if Zinchenko's original wish was granted, according to Martin Blackburn at the Sun

imago1012390642h

He says the 25-year-old has to be talked out of heading home and fighting on the front line when the war initially broke out earlier this year.

imago1012224213h

Zinchenko was anxious about his family's well-being - including his aunt and grandad, who were amongst the thousands who had to flee the country. 

Witnessing the heartbreaking images, the full-back was reportedly desperate to return home, but his friends and family convinced him to stay in Manchester and continue playing for City.

It is incredible how Zinchenko has mustered the courage to continue his efforts on the field, but his performances have still been exemplary and he ended the season on an extremely positive note. 

On the final day, his introduction to the game at half-time proved pivotal in securing City and Pep Guardiola a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

After falling 2-0 down with 15 minutes to play, the Blues produced a miraculous comeback against Aston Villa. Gundogan's brace stole the headlines, but it was Zincehnko's pass that set up Rodri for City's equaliser.

imago1011452690h (1)
Alvarez 2
imago1012396281h
imago0018418095h
Phillips 3
imago1011600268h
imago0008826121h
Pep vs RMA Away 2
