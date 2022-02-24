Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Manchester City Availability Revealed Ahead of Everton Clash Amid Ongoing Ukraine Situation

Oleksandr Zinchenko has trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad as normal, and is preparing for the Everton game this weekend - despite the situation surrounding his home country of Ukraine.

The Manchester City defender and Ukraine international has been vocal about events ongoing in his homeland over the course of the past 72 hours, as a military invasion from Russia is underway.

With tensions between the two countries continuing to rise since the start of the week, the full-back released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

He said, "The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable."

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

With today's news of the harrowing conflict in his country, it has been an uncertain time for Zinchenko, and his availability for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Everton has been thrown in doubt.

However, Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News has reported that as well as Zinchenko training with the rest of the Manchester City squad on Thursday, the defender is also preparing for the Everton game this weekend.

Whether the situation changes with the increasing conflict remains to be seen, however, at the moment, it seems like the Ukrainian international will be available for the trip to Goodison Park.

It is likely that Pep Guardiola will address the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the mental state of Oleksandr Zinchenko in his pre-match press conference, currently scheduled for Friday at 1:30.

