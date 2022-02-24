Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Manchester City Availability Revealed Ahead of Everton Clash Amid Ongoing Ukraine Situation

Oleksandr Zinchenko has trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad as normal, and is preparing for the Everton game this weekend - despite the situation surrounding his home country of Ukraine.

The Manchester City defender and Ukraine international has been vocal about events ongoing in his homeland over the course of the past 72 hours, as a military invasion from Russia is underway.

With tensions between the two countries continuing to rise since the start of the week, the full-back released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

He said, "The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable."

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Read More

With today's news of the harrowing conflict in his country, it has been an uncertain time for Zinchenko, and his availability for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Everton has been thrown in doubt.

imago1002918770h

IMAGO / Sportimage

imago1008074508h

IMAGO / Xinhua

However, Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News has reported that as well as Zinchenko training with the rest of the Manchester City squad on Thursday, the defender is also preparing for the Everton game this weekend.

Whether the situation changes with the increasing conflict remains to be seen, however, at the moment, it seems like the Ukrainian international will be available for the trip to Goodison Park. 

It is likely that Pep Guardiola will address the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the mental state of Oleksandr Zinchenko in his pre-match press conference, currently scheduled for Friday at 1:30.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1002918770h
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Manchester City Availability Revealed Ahead of Everton Clash Amid Ongoing Ukraine Situation

By Harry Siddall
56 seconds ago
Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash Against Everton

By Vayam Lahoti
28 minutes ago
Haaland 11
News

"England And Europe, Be Scared", "Train Has Already Left the Station" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Major Erling Haaland Development

By Vayam Lahoti
47 minutes ago
imago1009892256h
News

Manchester City Director Receives Pep Guardiola Approval to Extend Contract of Midfield Icon

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago1008074508h
News

Instagram Confirm They Are 'Looking Into' Allegation Made by Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Concerning Post Removal

By Freddie Pye
3 hours ago
imago1000320540h
News

Borussia Dortmund CEO Reveals Timeframe to Expect Final Erling Haaland Decision Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand
5 hours ago
imago1008522722h
News

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Wishes "Painful Suffering Death" on Vladimir Putin in Deleted Instagram Post

By Srinivas Sadhanand
5 hours ago
imago1009241708h
News

Manchester City Meet With Erling Haaland to Present Latest Offer

By Edward Burnett
6 hours ago