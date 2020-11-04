"On Sunday I believe I can play more." - Key Man City striker gives an update on his fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus believes he 'can play more' on Sunday after returning to action in Tuesday night's Champions League victory against Olympiakos.

Speaking exclusively to Esporte Interativo about his return after the match, the Brazilian forward said: “I’m happy, man. I won’t lie, I was apprehensive. Everyone at the beginning, when they feel injury, gets upset. I’m no different. It was a little serious injury having caught the tendon, third degree. So it took a while."

"I came back before the estimated time. So I’m happy to recover sooner, but I worked very hard, everyday; at home, at the club. You see all the work, training, come to the game, have the chance, play and score. I’m very happy.”

Pep Guardiola had said in the past few weeks that the injury to the front of Jesus' leg is normally an awkward one to recover from, so having the forward back sooner than expected will obviously be a huge boost to the side.

Coming on last night, you could see the difference having a natural striker on the pitch made to Manchester City's attacking play. Jesus combined well with De Bruyne to score the second goal of the match, and the 23-year-old feels he's ready to play a part in the huge title clash against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

"I played today [vs Olympiacos], I could have 30 minutes of play. On Sunday I believe I can play more. And the confidence continues.”



