On This Day In 2011 Manchester City Signed Samir Nasri

Manchester City spent their money in a wild fashion when Sheikh Mansour took over the club back in 2008 but after a few years the spending became quite logical with one of the majorly successful big money signing being Samir Nasri from Arsenal.

Samir Nasri joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and spent six years at the club winning four honours at the club.

Samir Nasri played 41 games for France IMAGO / Action Plus

Before he joined Manchester City Nasri played 126 games for Arsenal in all competitions scoring 27 goals and getting 15 assists.

Nasri joined Arsenal from French side Marseille where he won The Intertoto Cup in 2005.

His most successful period was at Manchester City as he played 176 games for the club scoring 27 goals and getting 40 assist whilst winning four major honours for the club which included the Community Shield, the League Cup and two Premier League titles.

After Manchester City Nasri joined Sevilla on loan for the 16-17 season and he played 30 games for the club getting six goal contributions for the club in all competitions.

Once he had finished that loan spell he left City on a permanent deal joining Turkish side Antalyaspor for the 17/18 campaign where he made eight outings for the club.

He then came back to England as he came to West Ham on a short-term deal before moving to Belgium as he agreed a deal with Anderlecht which was his last club before he retired.

