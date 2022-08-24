Skip to main content

On This Day In 2011 Manchester City Signed Samir Nasri

Manchester City spent their money in a wild fashion when Sheikh Mansour took over the club back in 2008 but after a few years the spending became quite logical with one of the majorly successful big money signing being Samir Nasri from Arsenal.

Samir Nasri joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and spent six years at the club winning four honours at the club.

Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri played 41 games for France

Before he joined Manchester City Nasri played 126 games for Arsenal in all competitions scoring 27 goals and getting 15 assists.

Nasri joined Arsenal from French side Marseille where he won The Intertoto Cup in 2005.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His most successful period was at Manchester City as he played 176 games for the club scoring 27 goals and getting 40 assist whilst winning four major honours for the club which included the Community Shield, the League Cup and two Premier League titles.

After Manchester City Nasri joined Sevilla on loan for the 16-17 season and he played 30 games for the club getting six goal contributions for the club in all competitions.

Once he had finished that loan spell he left City on a permanent deal joining Turkish side Antalyaspor for the 17/18 campaign where he made eight outings for the club.

He then came back to England as he came to West Ham on a short-term deal before moving to Belgium as he agreed a deal with Anderlecht which was his last club before he retired.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

West Ham UnitedManchester City

Joe Hart
News

On This Day In 2016: Joe Hart Made His Final City Appearance

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Is Not 'Impossible'

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Paul Ince Reveals Preference In Haaland And Nunez Debate

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pablo Zabaleta Speaks On Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Frenkie De Jong Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United Back For Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich, Sporting Director Reveals

By Jake Mahon
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Stay Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Sergio gomez
Match Coverage

Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Could Play Against Barcelona Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett