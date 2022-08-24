Skip to main content

On This Day In 2016: Joe Hart Made His Final City Appearance

Manchester City legend Joe Hart on this day back in 2016 made his final appearance for The Centurions in a Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest with the goalkeeper being renowned as one of the Premier League greats.

Joe Hart when playing consistently for Manchester City was renowned as one of the best in England hence why he was England's number one under Roy Hodgson for so many years.

Joe Hart

Hart was considered one of the best ever in the Premier League during his prime years

Hart joined City all the way back in 2006 from Shrewsbury Town and he had a couple of loan spells in the lower leagues with Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool.

His breakthrough loan was at Birmingham City in the 09/10 season as Hart kept ten clean sheets in 36 games in the Premier League.

After that loan spell Hart was finally trusted with being City's number even though before his time at Birmingham he had made many appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He established himself as City's main goalkeeper and in the end played 348 games for them in all competitions winning the FA Cup once, the League Cup twice and the Premier League twice.

Hart started in goal during the very famous 3-2 victory against QPR with Sergio Aguero's last second winner winning City the Premier league title for the first time in their history.

Ever since Pep Guardiola came to City Hart left the club on loan to join Torino and West Ham United on loan.

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola replaced Hart with Claudio Bravo

Eventually Hart left City on a permanent deal to join Burnley in 2018 who he made 24 appearances for in all competitions before he joined Spurs.

Hart only made ten appearances for Tottenham in the FA Cup, the Europe League and the Europa League qualifying. 

At the moment Hart plays for Celtic where he is the number one keeper and a current Scottish League Champion.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityWest Ham UnitedBurnley

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Is Not 'Impossible'

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Paul Ince Reveals Preference In Haaland And Nunez Debate

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pablo Zabaleta Speaks On Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Frenkie De Jong Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United Back For Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich, Sporting Director Reveals

By Jake Mahon
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Stay Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Sergio gomez
Match Coverage

Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Could Play Against Barcelona Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Aspires To Be Like Karim Benzema

By Elliot Thompson