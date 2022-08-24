On This Day In 2016: Joe Hart Made His Final City Appearance

Manchester City legend Joe Hart on this day back in 2016 made his final appearance for The Centurions in a Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest with the goalkeeper being renowned as one of the Premier League greats.

Joe Hart when playing consistently for Manchester City was renowned as one of the best in England hence why he was England's number one under Roy Hodgson for so many years.

Hart was considered one of the best ever in the Premier League during his prime years IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Hart joined City all the way back in 2006 from Shrewsbury Town and he had a couple of loan spells in the lower leagues with Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool.

His breakthrough loan was at Birmingham City in the 09/10 season as Hart kept ten clean sheets in 36 games in the Premier League.

After that loan spell Hart was finally trusted with being City's number even though before his time at Birmingham he had made many appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League.

He established himself as City's main goalkeeper and in the end played 348 games for them in all competitions winning the FA Cup once, the League Cup twice and the Premier League twice.

Hart started in goal during the very famous 3-2 victory against QPR with Sergio Aguero's last second winner winning City the Premier league title for the first time in their history.

Ever since Pep Guardiola came to City Hart left the club on loan to join Torino and West Ham United on loan.

Guardiola replaced Hart with Claudio Bravo IMAGO / News Images

Eventually Hart left City on a permanent deal to join Burnley in 2018 who he made 24 appearances for in all competitions before he joined Spurs.

Hart only made ten appearances for Tottenham in the FA Cup, the Europe League and the Europa League qualifying.

At the moment Hart plays for Celtic where he is the number one keeper and a current Scottish League Champion.

