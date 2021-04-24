NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"Once he gets his rod out, there's no going back!" - Phil Foden's mum opens up on his childhood and passion for fishing

Phil Foden's mother Claire has opened up on her son's love for fishing as a form of release from the intense life as a footballer, and what it was like raising Manchester City's brightest prospect in decades.
The 20 year-old has been in immense form on the pitch this season, most notably under Pep Guardiola, scoring vital goals against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and two goals against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. quarter-final.

An exclusive article from the Telegraph this week has given fans more of an up close and personal insight into the life of the man dubbed the 'Stockport Iniesta', gaining knowledge from those closest to the 20 year-old.

Speaking exclusively to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Foden's mother Claire opened up on her son's passion for fishing with his dad, and the positive impact in can have on a footballer - whose livelihood revolves around a fast-moving, stressful, all-action schedule.

She said, “I think it’s great for a footballer to unwind from all the stresses. I don’t really get it myself but Phil and his dad love it."

"Once he gets his rod out there’s no going back.

Foden's mother also drew attention to her son's nickname growing up, with Phil Foden actually known as 'Ronnie' by those closest to him - which explains why the 20 year-old's son has taken on his nickname as his birth name.

For Phil Foden, his love for football has been ever-present since he was young, and his mother Claire draws on what it was like to raise the Manchester City midfielder, with his sole source of happiness being a football.

She is quoted as saying, “He was the cheapest kid ever. Just get him a wind ball and he’d be happy. He didn’t care about anything else. No games, no toys, nothing, just a football.

As Manchester City enter the business phase of the season, with a maximum of three trophies still up for grabs for Pep Guardiola's side, many believe that Phil Foden will play a major role in any success that is gained by the squad this season.

