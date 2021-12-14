"One Day He Will Get Some Luck!" - Pep Guardiola Stands By Man City Star Amidst Criticism

Pep Guardiola has given his public backing to Jack Grealish, amidst some harsh criticism about his recent performances.

Since arriving at the club for a British record £100 million deal, Jack Grealish has been under the spotlight more than ever.

Leaving his boyhood Aston Villa, the 26-year-old has found settling into life at a club with higher expectations a bit harder than he first thought - as he admitted himself in a recent interview.

His return to the side from injury has shown some promising signs. Grealish's work up until the final third is brilliant, he's just missing some goal contributions to turn good performances, into great performances.

Speaking after Manchester City's 1-0 win at Wolves, Pep Guardiola told ManCity.com that he feels Grealish just needs that little bit of luck to really kickstart his career at the Etihad Stadium.

“Jack, especially in the second half, played a really good game. One day he will get some luck and score," the Catalan said.

“His decision-making is always really good and in the final third he needs to do it, but it will come."

The Manchester City manager continued, “When you play against nine, ten players in the box, when one team doesn't want to play, just long balls and don’t press, just shift across, it is always so difficult."

“We knew it. In the past, we suffered it and they have quality players who can make the difference. It is always difficult against them.”

The midfielder's next chance to impress will come with the visit of Leeds United tonight. The Blues are looking to continue their momentum and create a gap at the top of the Premier League table.

