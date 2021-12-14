Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "One Day He Will Get Some Luck!" - Pep Guardiola Stands By Man City Star Amidst Criticism

    Pep Guardiola has given his public backing to Jack Grealish, amidst some harsh criticism about his recent performances.
    Author:

    Since arriving at the club for a British record £100 million deal, Jack Grealish has been under the spotlight more than ever. 

    Leaving his boyhood Aston Villa, the 26-year-old has found settling into life at a club with higher expectations a bit harder than he first thought - as he admitted himself in a recent interview.

    His return to the side from injury has shown some promising signs. Grealish's work up until the final third is brilliant, he's just missing some goal contributions to turn good performances, into great performances.

    Speaking after Manchester City's 1-0 win at Wolves, Pep Guardiola told ManCity.com that he feels Grealish just needs that little bit of luck to really kickstart his career at the Etihad Stadium.

    “Jack, especially in the second half, played a really good game. One day he will get some luck and score," the Catalan said.

    Read More

    “His decision-making is always really good and in the final third he needs to do it, but it will come."

    The Manchester City manager continued, “When you play against nine, ten players in the box, when one team doesn't want to play, just long balls and don’t press, just shift across, it is always so difficult."

    “We knew it. In the past, we suffered it and they have quality players who can make the difference. It is always difficult against them.”

    The midfielder's next chance to impress will come with the visit of Leeds United tonight. The Blues are looking to continue their momentum and create a gap at the top of the Premier League table.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1006258420h
    News

    "One Day He Will Get Some Luck!" - Pep Guardiola Stands By Man City Star Amidst Criticism

    20 seconds ago
    imago1008602860h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Raves About 23-Year Old MLS Striker in New Interview - Claims He is 'Ready' For European Football

    1 hour ago
    imago1008513238h
    Match Coverage

    Pep Guardiola and City on the Verge of Making History- Man City vs Leeds United Stat Preview (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago0039151968h
    News

    UEFA Confirm Dates For Man City's Champions League Last-16 Clash With Sporting Lisbon

    2 hours ago
    imago0046710289h
    News

    Man City Official Offers Rallying Call Ahead of Champions League Knock-Out Stages

    2 hours ago
    imago1003269420h
    News

    "He'd Go At the Defenders and Kill Them!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Experience of Training With PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    3 hours ago
    Cancelo vs PSG Home
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Leeds (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1001417812h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Urges Man City Players To Be Careful Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

    4 hours ago