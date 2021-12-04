'One More Week' - Pep Guardiola Handed Fitness Boost Concerning Key Man City Forward Amid Demanding Fixture Run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an encouraging update on Ferran Torres' impending return to action, with the 21-year-old expected to resume full first-team training next weekend.

The Premier League champions have been without the services of Ferran Torres since he suffered a foot fracture in Spain's run to the UEFA Nations League final in October.

The 21-year-old has begun individual training sessions ahead of an expected return to full first-team training in late December, which will see Pep Guardiola continue to operate with a false nine in the absence of a recognised striker.

Torres, who has been heavily linked with a January switch to Barcelona in recent weeks, impressed for the Sky Blues down the middle at the start of the campaign, which could see him be positioned up top by Guardiola once he does return to full fitness.

Previewing Manchester City's upcoming league meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Guardiola provided an update on Torres' recovery and when the young forward could return to action.

“He (Torres) feels better - much, much better. He goes to the gym already, but the doctor said it (metatarsal) is an injury that we need to be careful of," said the 50-year-old in his press conference on Friday, as quoted by the club's official website.

However, Guardiola is taking caution over not rushing Torres back to the fold to reduce the chances of another injury amid what is arguably the most draining and exhausting period of the campaign for City, with the

The City boss added: “If he (Torres) comes back a few days too soon, he could be out another four months. One more week, ten more days and then come back. Metatarsal is so dangerous.”

This could see Torres feature against Wolves or Leeds in the Premier League next week, as the games come thick and fast for the Manchester side, who are set to play seven times across all competitions before the New Year.

Torres could prove to be a key player for Guardiola if he regains his place in the lineup, which could almost certainly see him operate up top in attack - with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez in fine form.

Manchester City will be looking to make it seven consecutive victories down south at Watford, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish set to travel with the squad after returning to training ahead of the clash

