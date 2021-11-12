"One of the Best in the World at the Time" - Man United Star Picks Former Man City Midfielder as His Toughest Opponent

Former Chelsea midfielder and current Manchester United veteran Nemanja Matic has heaped praise on Manchester City legend Yaya Toure, naming the Ivorian as his toughest-ever opponent.

Upon his arrival at Manchester City in 2010 from Barcelona for £24 million, Yaya Toure was not a signing met with much excitement outside of the City faithful.

Yet, the former Barcelona and AS Monaco midfielder quickly set about confounding expectations, helping City to win first their FA Cup and then the Premier League title in his first two years at the Etihad Stadium.

In his eight seasons in England, Toure amassed 79 goals in 316 appearances across all competitions, notably netting 24 times in his remarkable 2013/14 campaign.

In a recent interview, Manchester United midfielder named the former Ivory Coast international as the toughest opponent he has ever come up against.

As quoted by Metro, the Serbian said: "The toughest player I played against was probably Yaya Toure, when he played at Manchester City.

"In his prime, he was a very good player - probably one of the best players in the Premier League and one of the best midfielders in the world at that time.

"So, I really enjoyed playing against him. He always gave me a hard time, and you always had to be at your best against him."

To give Matic credit, when the 33-year-old was at Chelsea, he was one of only a few players in the league capable of giving the Ivorian a tough time and matching his physicality.

Yaya Toure currently has a contested legacy at Manchester City, with his reputation having been tainted among some fans for comments made by the player and his agent on Pep Guardiola during and after his time with the club.

However, there is no denying the midfielder will go down as one of the greatest players in the club's history - as Matic's comment attest.

