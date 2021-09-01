"One Of The Best In The World" - Txiki Begiristain Discusses Ederson's New Contract

Manchester City sporting director, Txiki Begiristain has described Ederson as 'one of the best in the world' after the Brazilian signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Ederson, who joined Manchester City for €40 million in 2017, has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions - keeping the goalkeeper at the Etihad until at least 2027.

The Brazilian, who has secured back-to-back Golden Glove awards, has made 195 appearances since joining the club from Benfica, winning three Premier League titles and becoming key to Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola.

The 28-year-old has been described as a pioneer of 'revolutionised goalkeeping' by Txiki Begiristain, as he also went on to say that Ederson was 'one of the best in the world.'

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

Speaking about the 'keepers new contract, Begiristain said:

"Ederson is one of the best in the world, perfectly suited to our philosophy at Man City and his ability with the ball makes him fundamental to our style."

"He's added a new dimension to our game and has revolutionised goalkeeping in the Premier League in the process."

"His performances over the last four years have been nothing short of exceptional and there is no doubt he will continue to be a key player for us."

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

"We are thrilled he has committed his future to the club,” he concluded.

The 28-year-old has kept 78 clean sheets in 148 Premier League appearances and was previously contracted with Manchester City until 2025.

Ederson becomes the third Manchester City player to sign a new contract this summer, with John Stones and Ruben Dias having both recently agreed to new long-term deals.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra