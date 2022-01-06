"One of the Easiest Line-Ups To Decide!" - Man City Assistant Manager Provides Stark Team News Warning Ahead of FA Cup Clash

Rodolfo Borrell has confirmed that Manchester City's squad for the game against Swindon Town will involve a mixture of first-team players and players from the academy, as the club grapple with a widespread Coronavirus outbreak.

The club revealed on Friday afternoon that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanmo Lillo had both tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday, and will miss Friday's trip to Swindon in the FA Cup third round.

Guardiola and Lillo are two of 21 COVID-19 related absences within the first-team bubble, with 14 members of staff and seven players unavailable for the game against the League Two side due to the virus.

City, who are not expected to request for the match to be postponed, are due to undergo further testing for the virus before their trip to Wiltshire for the game at the County Ground.

Assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell is stepping in for Pep Guardiola for the match in the FA Cup, and according to coach, deciding the line-up for tomorrow is "possibly one of the easiest line ups to decide."

"It's possibly one of the easiest line ups to decide, we play with the ones available," said Rodolfo Borrell while speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"We aim to play as much as we can, respect the competition, keep playing and at this moment we can fill the team. I don't know if it can happen in the following days. We have some first team players and some who will come from the academy."

When asked about which players will be unavailable for the tie, Borrell said, "It's not for me to say. I don't want to say now incase I forget one."

"To fill in the whole squad and travel with five or six squad, we have to bring some players in the second team, but the outbreak involves players from the second team so they have had plenty of covid cases."

Borrell concluded, "There is no excuses, we travel as the team, a mixture of both. We will go for the win and prepare for the best."

