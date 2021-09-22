"One Of The Nights I Love To Be Manager!" - Pep Guardiola Glows Following Wycombe Victory

Pep Guardiola has hailed the City Football Academy, as the Catalan handed five young stars their first-team debuts on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City extended their historic winning run in the competition on Tuesday night, as they bid to win the Carabao Cup for a record-breaking fifth consecutive season.

The holders overcame an early wobble to thrash League One side Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were superbly supported by an array of CFA stars.

Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and James McAtee all made their first-team debuts, while Cole Palmer came off the bench to score the 6th goal of the evening.

Reflecting on the brilliant result, and outstanding performances from a number of City's teenage prospects, Guardiola said that tonight was, "One of the nights I love to be manager,"

The Catalan went on to hail the work of both the City Football Academy, and the continued attitude and efforts of the youngsters who featured for the first-team on Tuesday night.

Praising the Academy prospects post-match, Guardiola said, "We have a feeling of talented players in the Man City academy. They don’t demand, they don’t make bad faces. I’m so proud to be the manager for this club!"

The Catalan boss has also highlighted the rise of Phil Foden, as he provided inspiration to those looking to break into the first-team squad.

Drawing reference to the 21 year-old, Guardiola said that, "Man City have an incredible generation of young players. Maybe in the future, they'll be important like Phil Foden. It depends on them."

