    • November 23, 2021
    "One of the Reasons Why I Extended My Contract" - Pep Guardiola Provides Insight Into Close Relationship With Man City Chief

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the influence of the club's sporting director Txiki Begiristain, and the impact that the official has had on him during his time at the Etihad Stadium so far.
    Guardiola, who joined Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016, has won ten pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles, since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium.

    The 50-year-old has twice extended his contract since joining the Sky Blues, with his latest deal due to expire at the end of 2022/23 campaign.

    Should the Catalan leave the Sky Blues in the summer of 2023, the former Barcelona head coach will have spent seven years at the Etihad - his longest spell in charge of a club during his management career.

    Ahead of his side's Champions League group-stage tie with Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night, Guardiola has spoken about the influence that Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has had on his decisions to remain at the Etihad.

    The Catalan said, "One of the reasons I extended my contract two times is because Txiki (Begiristain) is here.

    Guardiola continued, "I met him at home when I was 19. We are close friends, we work together incredibly well. When we win, we analyse why, when we lose we analyse why. We don't judge (each other)."  

    Pep Guardiola went on to praise the consistent work done by his compatriot, highlighting his sustained influence on the club's matters on and off the pitch.

    "Manchester City are lucky to have him (Begiristain), he is so settled. I see what he is doing for the club," added Guardiola.

    "It is the ideal situation when the sporting director trusts the manager. He knows if we don’t win, he will be sacked and I will be sacked. 

    "It’s a pleasure working with him because I can do my job completely free. We share good moments together with a glass of wine. It’s a pleasure working with people like Txiki (Begiristain)." 

