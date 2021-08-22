"One of the Reasons Why I'm A Manager..." - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Man City Forward For High Praise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the performance of Gabriel Jesus, after the Brazilian’s Man Of The Match performance against Norwich City.

The Champions secured their first win of the new campaign, with a glittering display against Norwich City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut, as the Blues put five goals past newly promoted Norwich in a dominant display - with Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all on the scoresheet.

However, Gabriel Jesus stole the limelight, as the striker found joy out wide, creating two goals in the process, and linked up brilliantly with both Ferran Torres and Kyle Walker.

Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the performance of the Brazilian, who has been linked with a potential move away from the Etihad during the summer transfer window.

Guardiola said, “One of the reasons why I'm a manager is when you can work with people and humans like Gabriel. I’m pleased with his performance; he was involved in three of our goals and is an incredibly important player for us.”

He continued, “He's so young, big congratulations because he deserves in life the best. He's so generous and as I say, I’m incredibly satisfied for him.”

The Brazilian had a starring role from the right during Manchester City’s demolition of Norwich on Saturday afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus heavily involved in the majority of the Blues’ attacking moves.

Discussing the wide position which Jesus took up, the Catalan said, “He’s happy on left, right or centre and today the connection with Kyle was exceptional. He never complains, he plays five minutes, he plays the best five minutes he can do.

“No matter what position, central, right, left, he’s always ready to help and do what he has to do for the team. It’s a privilege to have him at Man City with us,” Guardiola closed.

