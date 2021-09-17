"One of the Toughest Games" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Southampton Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Saturday’s match against Southampton could be "one of the toughest games," as he also addressed the club's current striker situation.

City are looking to win their fourth consecutive Premier League match this weekend, with the Blues having won their last three top-flight matches by a staggering aggregate score of 16-0.

Pep Guardiola's side successfully overcame Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend, and have since beaten RB Leipzig in their opening Champions League game via a mammoth 6-3 scoreline.

Nathan Ake, who opened the scoring on Wednesday night, became the tenth different player to score for the Premier League Champions this season - emphasising the fact that the strikerless weight this season is being shared among all areas of the pitch.

When asked about Manchester City's array of goalscorers so far this season, Pep Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend, "When we lose a game, people will say we need a striker. We have to try to play better to do it in a better way."

"We know that we don't have a player who can score 25 goals - we don't have a player of this quality so we have to do it as a team. It's important that everybody is involved."

The Manchester City boss continued, "Nathan [Ake] scored a goal from a set-piece which is important and a lot of people arrived at the box. Tomorrow we are going to try to do a game against a really tough opponent."

Pep Guardiola was also full of praise for Manchester City's opponents on Saturday afternoon, with the Saints currently winless in the Premier League so far this season.

Praising the work particularly of Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, Pep Guardiola explained, "They play against [Manchester] United at home and deserved to win. United were lucky not to lose that game."

"One of the toughest games we had last season, both in Southampton and at home.At home we won at the end 5-2 but the first 30 minutes they created more problems. They are so brilliant, they are incredibly organised, I know Ralph from my period in Germany. It will be a similar game as Leipzig."

Continuing on his analysis of the weekend's opponents, Guardiola explained, "They move quick, their transitions are late, they are clear with what they have to do with incredible lack of rest because when you play Champions League it is so demanding in your physicality and mentally when they have a long week to prepare the game."

