"One of the Toughest in the Premier League" - Rodri Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over West Ham

Rodri has been speaking after Manchester City's dominant victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, noting the difficulty of the game in such hazardous conditions.

The snow was hammering down at the Etihad Stadium, with the conditions maybe the biggest indicator that the tough winter schedule is upon us.

Manchester City ended a relentless seven days by easily dispatching West Ham United in the Premier League. A 2-1 scoreline probably does not tell the full story of a controlled performance by the Blues.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for City. After Riyad Mahrez was picked out by a delightful Joao Cancelo ball, the Algerian cut onto his left foot and picked out his teammate to tap home.

Some chances were wasted during the second half, but in the end, club captain Fernandinho came off the bench to seal the victory with a cultured finish.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini had time to find a consolation for the visitors, but the whistle was blown shortly after.

Speaking to ManCity.com after the game, midfield general Rodri provided an assessment on his team's performance, particularly in such tough conditions.

"Today was a battle - it was difficult due to the weather, but always difficult against this team, one of the toughest in the Premier League," the Spaniard admitted.

"They can punish on the counter. They are players you have to control more. It wasn’t good due to the weather, it was tough."

Maybe not the weather Rodri is used to in Spain. But that didn't affect the 25-year-old, who produced yet another imperious performance in central midfield.

Attentions now turn to midweek for Manchester City, with a trip to a hostile Villa Park in store for Pep Guardiola.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra