Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "One of the Toughest in the Premier League" - Rodri Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over West Ham

    Rodri has been speaking after Manchester City's dominant victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, noting the difficulty of the game in such hazardous conditions.
    Author:

    The snow was hammering down at the Etihad Stadium, with the conditions maybe the biggest indicator that the tough winter schedule is upon us. 

    Manchester City ended a relentless seven days by easily dispatching West Ham United in the Premier League. A 2-1 scoreline probably does not tell the full story of a controlled performance by the Blues.

    Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for City. After Riyad Mahrez was picked out by a delightful Joao Cancelo ball, the Algerian cut onto his left foot and picked out his teammate to tap home.

    Some chances were wasted during the second half, but in the end, club captain Fernandinho came off the bench to seal the victory with a cultured finish.

    West Ham's Manuel Lanzini had time to find a consolation for the visitors, but the whistle was blown shortly after.

    Read More

    Speaking to ManCity.com after the game, midfield general Rodri provided an assessment on his team's performance, particularly in such tough conditions. 

    "Today was a battle - it was difficult due to the weather, but always difficult against this team, one of the toughest in the Premier League," the Spaniard admitted.

    "They can punish on the counter. They are players you have to control more. It wasn’t good due to the weather, it was tough."

    Maybe not the weather Rodri is used to in Spain. But that didn't affect the 25-year-old, who produced yet another imperious performance in central midfield.

    Attentions now turn to midweek for Manchester City, with a trip to a hostile Villa Park in store for Pep Guardiola.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008318538h
    News

    "One of the Toughest in the Premier League" - Rodri Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over West Ham

    just now
    imago1008222095h
    News

    Why John Stones Was Dropped From the Man City Starting XI Against West Ham

    38 minutes ago
    Walker vs PSg Home
    News

    Kyle Walker Reveals Possible Return to Former Club After Career at Man City Ends

    1 hour ago
    imago1006611686h
    Transfer Rumours

    The Latest on Man City's Ferran Torres and Links to Barcelona This Weekend

    14 hours ago
    imago1007723377h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Will 'Knock On the Door' of La Liga Club Regarding Star Forward - Erling Haaland Decision to Affect Interest

    14 hours ago
    imago1008318445h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

    18 hours ago
    imago1008226600h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-ups: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    22 hours ago
    imago0039778465h
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Names His Favourite Premier League Strike Partnership

    Nov 28, 2021