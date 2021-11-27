"Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close." - Man City Journalist Predicts a Defender's Position Change Next Season

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close" - Man City Journalist Predicts Major Position Change Next Season

    Jack Gaughan, Northern football writer for the Daily Mail, believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may move full-back Joao Cancelo into midfield next season.
    Author:

    When the PFA announce their Premier League Team of the Year in six months' time, you will almost certainly see Joao Cancelo's name in one of the full-back positions.

    The Portuguese international's performances so far this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. In essence, he has not done much defending, but what he's produced going forward has been mesmerising.

    Big performance after big performance, Joao Cancelo has played a big part in some of Manchester City's finest performances this campaign. Most notably, he completely ran the show in a 2-0 demolition of local rivals Manchester United.

    However, speaking on the Blue Moon Podcast, the Northern football writer for the Daily Mail, Jack Gaughan believes his talents may be explored even deeper next season.

    "I think they might move him [Joao Cancelo] into midfield more permanently next season," Gaughan explained.

    Read More

    "As [Kyle] Walker is so consistently good as well, I just wonder whether Cancelo will be that sort of playing that they can move into a midfield three in a similar way to what [Oleksandr] Zinchenko played in last night [vs PSG]"

    Gaughan continued, "His range of passing, I think only De Bruyne has a range of passing anywhere close to Cancelo's"

    Some high, but certainly not undeserved praise. 

    JCancelo's vision is fit for a midfield role, so it would not be surprising if Pep Guardiola believes he can use his quality in that area once he finds a more reliable left-back option.

    Something Gaughan also pointed out the club are trying to do.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_32115119
    News

    "Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close." - Man City Journalist Predicts a Defender's Position Change Next Season

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_34658975
    News

    Man City 'Close the Door' on Deal For Star Forward - Player 'Does Not Rule Out His Departure'

    1 hour ago
    imago1008226600h
    Match Coverage

    Gabriel Jesus Returns in Attack, Ruben Dias and John Stones to Start Again - Predicted Team: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago0047855841h
    News

    "My Family Was Liverpool Supporters, So I Was Also" - Man City Star Admits Support For Close Rivals

    4 hours ago
    imago1008226891h
    News

    "Normally We Would Have The Carabao" - Pep Guardiola Looks Ahead to Premier League Schedule After Champions League Qualification

    11 hours ago
    Le Pep
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reiterates View on Potential for Man City Success Without Recognised Striker

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35396841
    News

    Man City Receive EIGHT Nominations For Globe Soccer Awards

    13 hours ago
    imago1006795143h
    Transfer Rumours

    Reliable Man City Sources Provide Insight Into Ferran Torres Situation Following Barcelona Links From Spain

    21 hours ago