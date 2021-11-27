"Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close." - Man City Journalist Predicts a Defender's Position Change Next Season

Jack Gaughan, Northern football writer for the Daily Mail, believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may move full-back Joao Cancelo into midfield next season.

When the PFA announce their Premier League Team of the Year in six months' time, you will almost certainly see Joao Cancelo's name in one of the full-back positions.

The Portuguese international's performances so far this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. In essence, he has not done much defending, but what he's produced going forward has been mesmerising.

Big performance after big performance, Joao Cancelo has played a big part in some of Manchester City's finest performances this campaign. Most notably, he completely ran the show in a 2-0 demolition of local rivals Manchester United.

However, speaking on the Blue Moon Podcast, the Northern football writer for the Daily Mail, Jack Gaughan believes his talents may be explored even deeper next season.

"I think they might move him [Joao Cancelo] into midfield more permanently next season," Gaughan explained.

"As [Kyle] Walker is so consistently good as well, I just wonder whether Cancelo will be that sort of playing that they can move into a midfield three in a similar way to what [Oleksandr] Zinchenko played in last night [vs PSG]"

Gaughan continued, "His range of passing, I think only De Bruyne has a range of passing anywhere close to Cancelo's"

Some high, but certainly not undeserved praise.

JCancelo's vision is fit for a midfield role, so it would not be surprising if Pep Guardiola believes he can use his quality in that area once he finds a more reliable left-back option.

Something Gaughan also pointed out the club are trying to do.

