"Only like that can our team succeed." - Ruben Dias on Man City's squad mentality heading into crucial Champions League clash

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has opened up on his team’s mindset heading into Wednesday's crucial showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has opened up on his team’s mindset heading into Wednesday's crucial showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

The centre-back has excelled in his first season at the club and has been a key figure in bringing his side to this stage of the competition for only the second time in the clubs history.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Dias opened up about the squad’s mentality heading into the showdown in Paris.

"Every football fan knows about PSG - be it individually or collectively. A forward may be superior, as they're technically gifted. Others are great in the air, others are special because of their great pace; others because they're intelligent," he said.

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

He continued by saying, "In the Premier League, Champions League and any competitions, we end up facing all kinds of players. Our mindset is always the same: take one game at a time, treat every game like a Final. Only like that can our team succeed."

New found defensive solidity has played a major role in Manchester City’s scintillating form throughout 2021, and although many believe it is down the signing of Dias, the defender himself was quick to point out that it is a group effort.

"The whole Man City team should take credit for clean sheets. We all prevent goals at different times. Just as we all take credit for defending, we should do the same for attacking play..."

You can read all of Ruben Dias' quotes here.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra