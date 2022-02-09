"Onto Erling Haaland", "This Ship Has Sailed" - Plenty of Manchester City Fans React to Major Update Surrounding Future of Striker Target

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to a key update on Harry Kane's Tottenham future amid interest from Manchester City in the England captain.

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

It was then reported that Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant on holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and Manchester City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

As per a recent update from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Tottenham star is 'more than happy' playing under Antonio Conte, with his situation at the club completely different from how it was last summer.

It has further been mentioned that while a new contract is not on the table as things stand, a final decision on Kane's future at Tottenham has not been made yet, though Spurs are keen for their talisman to stay put amid interest from the Pep Guardiola's side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra