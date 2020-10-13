Oooo Argentine friends! – Man City star labels relationship with fellow countryman as being 'like an old married couple'

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he and his fellow compatriot Lionel Messi are “like an old married couple”, whist the pair are usually away from Europe on International duty with Argentina.

As per comments relayed by Spanish news outlet Sport, Sergio Aguero revealed what it has been like sharing a room with the Barcelona star: “I always sleep with the TV left on, and in the morning he’s always complaining. We get back from training at 7:30pm and he’s in the shower straight away, I usually just wait around in my boxers!”

(Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images)

It was widely reported that the Manchester City striker was a key factor in the attempt to influence Lionel to move to Manchester in summer, having played against each other for several seasons in La Liga and regularly being amongst the starting squad for their country. Unsurprisingly, they have clearly formed a harmonious relationship.

Argentina face Bolivia in a World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday evening, but with Sergio Aguero continuing his recovery from a severe meniscus injury sustained in June, Lionel Messi will have to do without his other half for one set of international fixtures at least.

