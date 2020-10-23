SI.com
Opposing manager rips into Pep Guardiola and his conduct against his side

Sam Puddephatt

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao spoke in a rather sarcastic tone regarding Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference, after their Wednesday night defeat in the first round of this year’s Champions League group stage.

The pair engaged in several heated discussions on the touchline, as the Latvian team of match officials caused a stir with their array of baffling decisions that didn't seem to favour either side on the night.

Conceicao commented on the conduct of his City counterpart after the game, stating; I’ve got a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola, in the way he pressures referees, talks to opposition players and the opposition dugout. He is a fantastic example; I have to learn this. We were angels compared to the other dugout.

He spoke about our country using ugly words. Guardiola’s attitude was extremely unpleasant. The whole Manchester City dugout was, because if anybody should have been complaining it was the FC Porto bench, because we were extremely hard done by.”

The Porto bench continued to get louder and louder throughout the game, which turned somewhat sour in the final few moments. As Fernandinho made his way to the side-line in the 85th minute, it was apparent that Conceicao was in a heated discussion with the midfielder. When the substitution was eventually made, Pep Guardiola took his place in the debate in with the opposing manager.

City fought back from conceding an early goal to take all three points, looking much the better team throughout the second half, and eventually winning the game 3-1. A somewhat scrappy game by Pep’s standards saw six yellow cards handed out - five of which were awarded to the home team – and a further compounded injury headache with Fernandinho limping off the pitch in the last few minutes.

