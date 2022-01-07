Oscar Bobb Travels With Man City First-Team Squad to Swindon for FA Cup Third Round Tie

Manchester City academy starlet Oscar Bobb is reportedly part of the travelling contingent to have made the trip to Swindon, ahead of Friday night's FA Cup third round tie.

Manchester City are embarking on their latest pursuit of England's most traditional cup competition in the midst of a major Coronavirus outbreak within their first-team bubble, and are expected to travel with a severely depleted squad.

Prior to Friday, the club had confirmed that a total of 21 members of the first-team bubble had entered into isolation due to Covid reasons - with the aforementioned figure made up of seven first-team players, and a further 14 backroom staff members.

Included in the 14 staff members missing from the travelling party to Swindon are manager Pep Guardiola, and his assistant coach Juanma Lillo, with Rodolfo Borrell leading the team at the County Ground on Friday night.

New information from The Secret Scout has revealed that 18 year-old forward Oscar Bobb has been included in the travelling matchday squad that has made the journey south to Swindon on Friday afternoon.

Further reporting from Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould-Saada has stated that the teenage Manchester City academy talent will start the clash at the County Ground on the substitutes bench.

So far in the Premier League 2 division this season, Bobb has registered an impressive eight assists and scored an additional three goals across 15 appearance for Manchester City's U23 set-up.

The reward for his impressive performances at youth level has been a priceless experience with experienced professionals at one of the highest levels in the professional game - an experience that is likely to spur on the Norwegian teenager to greater things in the coming months.

