"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Danny Lardner

Manchester City's academy director, Jason Wilcox, has spoken about the club's youth players, how he helps to produce top quality prospects, and the struggles of young players attempting to break into a world class squad.

Wilcox, who has been managing Manchester City's youngsters since 2013, spoke with The National about the City academy production line - which has been a world-class facility since it's upgrade in 2010.

Jason Wilcox labels his duties as being twofold:

“To produce good players and to produce good people. Pep chooses players who are technically great, physically great and have high levels of intelligence. Some have got great agility, great pace, great power, great strength. Pep chooses players who fit into his way of playing."

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

The  former Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United winger also dismissed the conventional notion of a 'Pep Guardiola player'.

“There is no such thing as a Pep Guardiola player,” he said, implying the stereotype that Guardiola only prefers technical, possession-focused midfielders is far from the truth. Wilcox’s directive is to simply produce high-quality players.

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens," he said, meaning simply players of a high enough calibre to feature in the first team and not look out of place. "We have internal targets that we are trying to produce as many players [as possible] for our first team. We are not shying away from that.”

Jason Wilcox also reminded fans of the importance of patience when seeing young players begin to approach the first team.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“When you are 18 and 19, it is very difficult to compete at this high level, game in, game out,” Wilcox said. “When you look around the [top of the] Premier League in this age group there is probably only Trent Alexander-Arnold who is a regular. That tells its own story."

"When you see how Phil plays, every young player has to show this patience. I don't think you are going to win the Champions League with a team of 18-year-olds.”

