    • October 30, 2021
    "Our Best Lineup", "Very Solid" - Several Man City Fans Delighted By Pep Guardiola's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

    Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's lineup to face Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions will be aiming to make it three league wins on the spin after consecutive victories against Burnley and Brighton.

    Pep Guardiola's side crashed out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham on penalties in mid-week, with Phil Foden's early miss from 12 yards ending City's run in the competition.

    Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Phil Foden are among those who have been recalled to the lineup to face the Eagles in Manchester.

    Plenty of City fans have expressed their opinions on the team selection on social media.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

