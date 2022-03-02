"Our Future!", "Messi Learnt From the Best" - Many Man City Fans React to Jack Grealish Comments on Phil Foden After FA Cup Win Over Peterborough

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Jack Grealish comparing Phil Foden to Lionel Messi after his side's 2-0 win against Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions made it two wins on the bounce by sealing their berth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez sealed a hard-fought 2-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's side at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Despite being held to a goalless first half by Grant McCann's men on Tuesday, the visitors found the breakthrough just past the hour-mark as Mahrez netted his 19th goal of the season across all competitions with a clever finish from the right side of the area.

Jack Grealish, who was on the bench in Manchester City's 1-0 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park, sealed the win for the Premier League leaders after collecting an inch-perfect clipped ball from Phil Foden and netting his first-ever FA Cup goal.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott Phil Foden IMAGO / Action Plus Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

In his post-match interview on Tuesday, the 26-year-old heaped praise on Foden for his incredible assist for his compatriot, who has since admitted that he wants to build on his tally of four goals and three assists since the start of the campaign.

Grealish said: "You know what's funny, we were on the coach on the way here (to the Weston Homes Stadium), and I sit next to Phil (Foden); we were scrolling through Twitter and a video of Messi came up, (Foden was) just like Messi."

IMAGO / Action Plus Jack Grealish IMAGO / Action Plus Phil Foden and Jack Grealish

Phil Foden, often called the 'Stockport Iniesta' by passionate Manchester City fans, has developed a great understanding with the former Aston Villa skipper since the latter's record-breaking switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

A series of Manchester City fans reacted to Grealish's comments on Foden on Twitter, with many lauding the pair as the future of the club in the years to come following their starring display in their FA Cup fifth-round tie over Peterborough.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra