Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Our Game is Quite Flexible" - Ilkay Gundogan Opens Up on Man City's Attacking Plans Without a Striker

    Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City are not in need of a striker, as the goal scoring burden is shared throughout team, he revealed in Tuesday afternoon's Champions League press conference.
    Author:

    It comes as no surprise to anybody that Manchester City's lack of a recognised striker in the first team was, yet again, a main talking point in the club's press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday night. 

    Following Sergio Aguero's departure at the end of last season and the club's failure to secure a replacement, Pep Guardiola and his men have continued with their 'false nine' system - though it has its doubters.

    Despite all of that, the defending Premier League champions are the third highest scorers in the English top-flight, with 25 goals scored across 12 games.

    Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes the lack of a striker in the team can be to the team's advantage, as it causes confusion for the opposition defence. 

    Read More

    "When you don’t have a real striker, you have to be aware of having players in the box. Our game is quite flexible. It doesn’t matter who it is, this is when you get the goals," Gundogan explained.

    He continued, "Players like me, who play an offensive midfield role, approach into the opponent's box to get in more scoring situations. That is probably the reason why I was able to score more goals last season than ever, this season it is quite similar."

    On the European front, Ilkay Gundogan and his teammates have scored seven more goals than any of their Group A rivals, striking four or more goals on three separate occasions.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35795068
    News

    "Our Game is Quite Flexible" - Ilkay Gundogan Opens Up on Man City's Attacking Plans Without a Striker

    11 seconds ago
    sipa_17921797
    News

    "One of the Reasons Why I Extended My Contract" - Pep Guardiola Provides Insight Into Close Relationship With Man City Chief

    41 minutes ago
    imago1006948923h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Primary Manchester United Managerial Target During Man City Press Conference

    48 minutes ago
    Gundo vs Club Brugge Home
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Reveals the Biggest Challenge Awaiting Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35944446 (1)
    News

    "He's Really a Joy to Watch!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Man City Star Who is 'Crucial' to Club's Success

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33553025
    News

    "I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

    1 hour ago
    imago1006258420h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

    1 hour ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals the Two Matches That 'Changed the Course' of His Career

    3 hours ago