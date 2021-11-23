"Our Game is Quite Flexible" - Ilkay Gundogan Opens Up on Man City's Attacking Plans Without a Striker

Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City are not in need of a striker, as the goal scoring burden is shared throughout team, he revealed in Tuesday afternoon's Champions League press conference.

It comes as no surprise to anybody that Manchester City's lack of a recognised striker in the first team was, yet again, a main talking point in the club's press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday night.

Following Sergio Aguero's departure at the end of last season and the club's failure to secure a replacement, Pep Guardiola and his men have continued with their 'false nine' system - though it has its doubters.

Despite all of that, the defending Premier League champions are the third highest scorers in the English top-flight, with 25 goals scored across 12 games.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes the lack of a striker in the team can be to the team's advantage, as it causes confusion for the opposition defence.

"When you don’t have a real striker, you have to be aware of having players in the box. Our game is quite flexible. It doesn’t matter who it is, this is when you get the goals," Gundogan explained.

He continued, "Players like me, who play an offensive midfield role, approach into the opponent's box to get in more scoring situations. That is probably the reason why I was able to score more goals last season than ever, this season it is quite similar."

On the European front, Ilkay Gundogan and his teammates have scored seven more goals than any of their Group A rivals, striking four or more goals on three separate occasions.

