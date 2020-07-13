City Xtra
'Our Lord and Saviour', 'The disrespect we were shown!' - How some Man City fans reacted to the CAS decision

Freddie Pye

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react in their numbers following Monday morning's groundbreaking news that, following a review from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, their two-year ban from European football had been lifted.

It's news that will be welcomed across the Etihad fanbase following a lengthy investigation from UEFA into the financial dealings of the club, and the alleged investment of money through inflated sponsorship deals.

However, following three-day appeal prior to the restart of football last month, it was confirmed that no such European football ban would come to fruition from the start of next season.

Manchester City fans took to twitter from 9:30AM to celebrate the news on what will go down as a momentous moment in football for years to come.

But such news in favour of Pep Guardiola's side was never going to please everyone, more specifically rival supporters, who certainly didn't take the CAS statement well:

-----

