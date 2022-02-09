"Our Wingers Couldn't Do It!" - Pep Guardiola Claims Joao Cancelo is Manchester City's Best Wide Forward

Pep Guardiola has sensationally claimed that Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was the squad's best winger, in the 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international has been renowned for his versatility so far this season, with Cancelo often operating in the left-back position while Kyle Walker holds down the berth on the opposite side of the defensive line.

However, operating in a full-back position for Manchester City is far from straight forward, and the performance of Joao Cancelo against Brentford highlighted this to be the case as he offered plenty in an attacking sense.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night on the subject of John Stones - who operated at right-back - and Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola was full of praise.

Guardiola said, "Joao (Cancelo) and John Stones both (were crucial)."

"Without John (Stones) it wouldn't be possible. He read perfectly the movement to break their (Brentford's) structure. He did it incredibly well."

Continuing on the performance of Cancelo, Pep Guardiola said, "Joao (Cancelo), he was our best winger (vs Brentford). To dribble past three (players) and shoot, our wingers couldn't do it. He's in incredibly top form."

Cancelo is expected to maintain his crucial role in the Manchester City team as Pep Guardiola's side enter a period of crucial and relentless fixtures including the Champions League last-16 double-header against Sporting Lisbon.

While Manchester City are now appealing the decision, Cancelo could return to right-back in the Champions League last-16 and a possible quarter-final first-leg, with Kyle Walker currently sitting on a three-match ban for what UEFA described as 'assault' against RB Leipzig in early December.

