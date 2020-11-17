SI.com
Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

Harry Winters

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Tebas, an open critic of Manchester City, who had previously criticised the club in July, following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to overturn a two-year European ban imposed by UEFA, has today launched another unprovoked attack on the club - this time in regards to a potential move for Lionel Messi.

Courtesy of journalist Samuel Marsden, the seemingly jealous 58 year-old said, "The only Premier League club that talks about signing Messi is Manchester City, and since they compete outside rules, they can access a player breaching UEFA's rules. It's not only me complaining; Klopp and Mourinho have also complained!”

Tebas went on to say, “I have criticised what Manchester City do so many times, doing it one more time makes no difference. They're not affected by Covid, pandemics or anything because they're financed differently and it's impossible to fight against that.”

This isn’t the first time the La Liga President has made factually incorrect comments regarding Manchester City’s finances, with Tebas having previously been quoted to claim that the Premier League club were “state-funded” and funded by “petrol money and gas money,” back in 2019.

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s exoneration in the summer, the Mirror reported that the Blues were considering taking legal action against the Spanish league's President and Tebas’ latest outburst of waffle will undoubtedly reemphasise that. 

Although club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has responded to remarks by Tebas in the past, Simon Stone reported that the club have opted not to respond to the comments on this occasion. 

Alphie Izzet
Alphie Izzet

Tebas is about as important to the future of Manchester City as Donald Trump is to the human race.

