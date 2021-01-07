"Outstanding performance" - Pep Guardiola praises John Stones and Ruben Dias after Carabao Cup semi-final win

Manchester City picked a critical 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford to reach the Carabao Cup final once again. Pep Guardiola hailed John Stones and Ruben Dias for their performance and dedicated the semi-final victory to club legend, Colin Bell.

Guardiola spoke with Sky Sports and credited the 'outstanding' John Stones for playing multiple games in a row, while also appreciating his intelligence on the field. He also talked about Ruben Dias and claimed that the defender spends all his time with a football, dedicating himself to the sport.

Here's what he had to say; "Another outstanding performance. [John Stones] He is playing four, five, six games in a row, which is something he has struggled with. He is so intelligent and clever. He reads the game incredibly well. He was outstanding."

"Ruben [Dias] lives with football 24 hours, and he is giving us something special. Congrats to Txiki and Man City for bringing this player here because he will be outstanding for many years to come."

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Guardiola also took the opportunity to dedicate the victory to Colin Bell who sadly passed away earlier this week. The Catalan boss admitted that he wants everyone at the club to honour the legacy of such former players who play a massive role in making City what they are today.

He began by saying; "Today it was remarkable what we achieved, but we dedicate the victory to Colin Bell and his family and Man City fans that miss him a lot. We never drop one game or competition. we have to play and defend legacies like Colin Bell, and Mike Summerbee help us to create at this incredible club it was an honour to see [Mike] after the game."

"Colin was a big loss, it is sad news, but we can continue and be incredibly proud of what these guys years ago created. We don't have as many trophies in the cabinet compared to some teams in England and Europe, but Colin Bell creates this feeling so it is fantastic to go day-by-day, against rivals United at Old Trafford and made an incredible decision again. We played incredible football and won and go to Wembley again."

The squad wore shirts with No. 18 on its back to pay their respects to Colin Bell who is widely acknowledged as the greatest player to don the Man City jersey.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra