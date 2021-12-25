"Outstanding Player" - Liverpool Defender Reveals Admiration for 'Frightening' Man City Star

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Kevin De Bruyne in a new interview this week, conceding that some of the Manchester City midfielder's key attacking strengths are 'frightening'.

Despite having suffered a series of nasty injuries over the course of the calendar year, Kevin De Bruyne remains arguably the best attacking midfielder in the world following his exemplary displays for Manchester City over the years.

The 30-year-old, who is among the highest earners in the Premier League, has racked incredible numbers on the board for the Premier League champions since his arrival to Manchester in the summer of 2015.

Alongside Fernandinho and David Silva, De Bruyne formed one of the best midfield trios in the history of the English top-flight in a period where Manchester City have been, as they remain, the undisputed kings of the Premier League - with a plethora of domestic titles to back that claim.

In a new interview released by the Premier League on YouTube this week, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered his verdict on De Bruyne, who has been one of the most lethal weapons possessed by Guardiola during his City tenure.

"I admire him (De Bruyne) a lot as a player," said Alexander-Arnold, as quoted by The Daily Mail. "His vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player. The assists and the chances created he does is frightening."

The England international has been a standout playmaker for Jurgen Klopp's side since his integration to the first-team squad from the academy ranks at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has registered two goals and 11 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Reds since August, as he sits second on the top assist makers' list in the Premier League this season - only behind fellow Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra