"Pal, It's Over", "It's Best For Both Parties to Part Ways" – Plenty of Man City Fans React to Club Icon’s Comments on Raheem Sterling

Manchester City fans have been reacting to club icon Shaun Wright-Phillips expressing his support for Raheem Sterling to remain at the club, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.

Sterling has been strongly linked with a move from the club in recent months, and links were notably intensified when the winger stated that he was ‘open’ to someday plying his trade abroad.

Owing to the uncertainty surrounding the England star’s future, Manchester City icon Shaun Wright-Phillips has elected to divulge his thoughts on the issue and noted that he was keen to see the England star remain at the club.

As per an exclusive interview with Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Wright-Phillips remarked, “Maybe the contract thing is hanging over him (Sterling). I would like to see him extend his contract and end the questions over his future."

The City icon also added, "I know he has said he’d like to play abroad at some point, but I don’t think there’s anywhere better to play football than the Premier League."

In response to Shaun Wright-Phillips voicing his thoughts on the issue, some supporters have been reacting to his comments, and it is evident that not all Manchester City fans agree with the 40-year-old's opinion.

For instance, many fans have expressed that they outright disagree with Wright-Phillips and believe that Sterling’s time at the club is coming to an end, with one fan noting that it would be in both the player's and club's interest to part ways.

Conversely however, some other Manchester City supporters have agreed with the former City and Chelsea winger’s point of view and are keen for Raheem Sterling to remain with the club.

