PSG confirm 25-man squad to face Man City in Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed their 25-man squad to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg on Wednesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino's side go into the game high on confidence, as they are currently enduring a run of six consecutive victories across all competitions, including progression past the current Champions League holders Bayern Munich in the last round.

PSG came away from Metz on the weekend with a 3-1 victory, maintaining their push for a Ligue 1 title in a hotly-contested race, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace in that game but handing fans of the Paris club a major scare as he limped off in the closing stages.

Ahead of the game, PSG have announced a squad of 25 players that will make up the list to select from to take on Manchester City at the Parc des Princes:

Goalkeepers: Navas, Rico, Randriamamy, Saïdani

Defenders: Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Florenzi, Dagba, Kehrer, Diallo, Kurzawa, Bakker 

Midfielders: Danilo, Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha, Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Draxler

Forwards: Di Maria, Icardi, Kean, Mbappé, Neymar

Despite the blow to his thigh late on in the weekend's fixture, 22 year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe has returned to full fitness to take on Pep Guardiola's side in Paris on Wednesday night.

As has Marquinhos, who is also back up to full speed for the game. The only notable absentee for Mauricio Pochettino's side is full-back Juan Bernat, who misses out via a long-term injury.

