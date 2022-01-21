'Part of the Reason' Why Raheem Sterling Played in Manchester City's Champions League Final Defeat Against Chelsea Revealed in New Report

A new report in the Athletic has revealed 'part of the reason' why Raheem Sterling played in the Champions League final against Chelsea, despite the England international being in and out of the Manchester City team at the time.

On the eve of one of the most important games in Manchester City's modern history, all the talk was surrounding what team Pep Guardiola would select to finally deliver Champions League glory to the club.

As kick-off edged closer, rumours started to swirl about some potential surprises in the starting line-up.

In the Blues' fantastic run to the final, masterful defensive midfield performances from club captain Fernandinho helped his side past the free-scoring Borussia Dortmund and the ominous Paris Saint-Germain.

However, against Chelsea in the final, Pep Guardiola opted against the use of a traditional number six - instead pushing Ilkay Gundogan back into an unfamiliar position.

The other shock selection was Raheem Sterling. Despite the Englishman's consistent brilliance during Pep Guardiola's tenure, the England international was well out of favour with the Catalan at the time.

It has been revealed by Sam Lee in The Athletic on Friday that 'part of the reason' why Raheem Sterling had started that game was because Pep Guardiola did not want to lose him in the upcoming summer window.

The report adds the Manchester City manager still believes that the 27-year-old can show a high level of performance on the pitch, even when not at his happiest.

Links with a move away from the club have lessened in recent weeks, however, contract negotiations have still not made any significant or notable progress - with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Raheem Sterling's recent run in the side suggests an improvement in relations between himself and Pep Guardiola, with the star forward recently picking up December's Premier League Player of the Month award.

